Northern Health remains at 60 cases, 21 new cases across the Province as of Wednesday

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 60 and 21 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,467, as announced by Health Officials on Wednesday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are currently 317 active cases in B.C.

Henry says, out of the total cases, 2,001 have since recovered from the virus.

43 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital, while 10 of those are in ICU.

149 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

Henry says B.C.’s Restart Plan has been given careful thought and consideration to ensure the health and safety of British Columbians, adding that our ‘new normal’ will be different than before.

“Every step in B.C.’s Restart Plan has been given careful thought and consideration to ensure the health and safety of British Columbians come first… Our ‘new normal’ is different from the way we have done things before, but we can reopen our schools and our businesses, and increase our connections in a way that is safe for everyone.”

