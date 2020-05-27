HealthNewsRegional

Northern Health sees one new case of COVID-19, nine new cases across BC as of Wednesday

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 63 and nine new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,550, as released by Health Officials on Wednesday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are currently 244 active cases in B.C., which is down from 258 on Tuesday.

Henry says, out of the total cases, 2,144 have since recovered from the virus.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

37 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital, while seven of those are in ICU.

A total of 162 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

Earlier in the day, Premier John Horgan announced an extension on the state of emergency for an additional two weeks, the longest in B.C.’s history.

Health Officials say by mid-June, they will have the needed data to determine the timing for further actions in regards to loosening more restrictions.

