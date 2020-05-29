HealthNews

Northern Health slowly increasing capacity for non-urgent elective surgeries

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
The entrance to the Fort St. John Hospital.

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northern Health slowly increasing capacity for non-urgent elective surgeries

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health is working to increase surgery capacity after the Province postponed non-urgent...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

GoFundMe created for the family of a truck driver killed in crash

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of a...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Destination BC provides funding to support Tourism Sector during COVID-19

VANCOUVER, B.C. - As part of a boost to tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, Destination B.C. is funding $400,000...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Northern Health is working to increase surgery capacity after the Province postponed non-urgent elective surgeries.

On May 12, Northern Health resumed surgeries across the region, and on Thursday, Northern Health CEO Cathy Ulrich said the health authority is currently operating at 70% pre-COVID-19 capacity.

During the Northern Health and B.C. Government virtual townhall, Ulrich said they are slowly ramping up their capacity. Staff are currently working to enforce new protocols due to the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Approximately 26 percent of the people on the Northern Health waitlist have been contacted. As each person is contacted, Northern Health is asking if they are comfortable with having their surgery and then booking on an as need priority basis.

Northern Health postponed approximately 685 non-urgent elective surgeries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 1,200 scheduled and unscheduled, urgent, and emergent non-elective procedures were completed at Northern Health facilities during the suspension of elective surgeries.

Previous articleCanada sees fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for 3rd consecutive day

More Articles Like This

Canada sees fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for 3rd consecutive day

Health Global News - 0
For the third day in a row, the number of new coronavirus infections in Canada remained below 1,000. But every province except for Prince Edward...
Read more

Ottawa needs to address long-term care crisis via funding, national standards: doctors

Health Global News - 0
The Canadian Medical Association says the federal government needs to address “appalling conditions” in a number of long-term care homes across the country. The association...
Read more

GoFundMe created for the family of a truck driver killed in crash

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of a tank truck driver that lost...
Read more

Destination BC provides funding to support Tourism Sector during COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - As part of a boost to tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, Destination B.C. is funding $400,000 to B.C.'s Tourism Sector. Destination B.C....
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv