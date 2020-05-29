HealthNews

Northern Health to resume patient bus service June 1

By Laura Briggs
Northern Health Connections Service

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health is preparing to resume its bus service, Northern Health Connections, for Monday, June 1st.

Passengers that are eligible to use the bus service are those that are travelling for non-urgent medical procedures like chiropractors and massage therapists, however, appointment verification will be required.

Others that are eligible to use the service include discharged patients, medically-necessary companions, and any other staff and physicians who are travelling for work. Passengers that will not be accepted are anyone travelling without a medical appointment, including seniors 60+.

Until further notice, Northern Health Connections will be running with limited seating and increased safety measures. Some permanent changes have already been made, such as booking travel 48 hours in advance, no walk-on passengers will be allowed, and anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed.

Also, a maximum of 12 passengers will be allowed on the coach bus, with a maximum of five passengers allowed on the minibus.

More info on the Restart BC plan can be found at gov.bc.ca/restartbc

