Northern Health to resume postponed elective surgeries

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health has announced that it will be resuming elective surgeries that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Northern Health, it is implementing plans for telephone pre-admission screening of surgical patients, where available.

Northern Health says this new model of care will reduce the need for patients to come to
the hospital for in-person visits before their surgeries, and will include telephone assessments, and consultations.

Starting May 12, Northern Health will be contacting patients for bookings and confirmations of procedures.

Patients who require urgent, emergent and oncology-related surgeries will continue
to be prioritized.

To provide surgeries to patients as quickly as possible, Northern Health will be back
to full surgical capacity as soon as possible, with plans of expanding surgical
capacity over the coming months.

