Northern post-secondary institutions collaborate with Mastercard Foundation on COVID-19 response

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Lights College and three other Northern B.C. Post-Secondary Institutions are partnering with the Mastercard Foundation to enhance supports for Indigenous students and investing in technological solutions to improve access for remote education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northern Lights College, Coast Mountain College, the College of New Caledonia, and the University of Northern British Columbia are collaborating on the project, which includes additional funding for student counselling support, employment opportunities for students, and a last-mile connectivity technology project to ensure students are able to access online programming.

A total of $380,000 in support from the Mastercard Foundation Recovery and Resilience Program will be evenly divided between the four institutions.

Through this collaboration, Indigenous students will also receive academic mentoring and mental health counselling.