Northwood records 50th death connected to coronavirus

By Global News
Global News

There have now been 50 deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor in Halifax.

The Nova Scotia government announced an additional death at Northwood on Tuesday, bringing the provincial death total to 56. The province also announced one additional new case.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Nova Scotia confirms 3 additional cases

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Here is a breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia by health zone.

  • Central: 895
  • Western: 54
  • Northern: 44
  • Eastern: 51

There are currently at least 32 active COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia, 27 of which are connected to long-term care. The province says Northwood currently has 19 residents and seven staff with active cases.

One other facility has one resident with an active case.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — 3 new cases identified in Nova Scotia

