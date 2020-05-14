northwood-sees-another-increase-in-active-coronavirus-cases-among-staff

Northwood Manor in Halifax has seen a significant reduction in active cases of the novel coronavirus among residents, but another increase in active staff cases.
In a news release Thursday, the provincial government said there are now 27 residents and 15 staff with active COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, there were 64 residents and 13 staff with active cases.
On Tuesday, the province said there were eight active staff cases.
The province says one other facility has one staff member with an active case of COVID-19 and another facility has one resident with an active case.
Nova Scotia is also reporting just two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 1,026. Of those, 66 remain active. There were 103 active cases on Wednesday.
There are now a total of 909 recovered cases in the province.
