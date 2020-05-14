Health

Northwood sees another increase in active coronavirus cases among staff

Avatar
By Global News
northwood-sees-another-increase-in-active-coronavirus-cases-among-staff

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Reassurances emerge after second oilsands mine work camp outbreak

CALGARY — Observers say the second outbreak of COVID-19 at an oilsands mine work camp in northern Alberta is...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Precipitation to help fire-fighters with grass fire near Hasler Flats

CHETWYND, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire service hopes precipitation will help put out a fire burning off...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province asking residents to avoid non-essential travel this long weekend

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province is reminding residents to avoid all non-essential travel this May long weekend.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Northwood Manor in Halifax has seen a significant reduction in active cases of the novel coronavirus among residents, but another increase in active staff cases.

In a news release Thursday, the provincial government said there are now 27 residents and 15 staff with active COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, there were 64 residents and 13 staff with active cases.

On Tuesday, the province said there were eight active staff cases.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The province says one other facility has one staff member with an active case of COVID-19 and another facility has one resident with an active case.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 3 more deaths, 4 new cases reported at Northwood

Nova Scotia is also reporting just two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 1,026. Of those, 66 remain active. There were 103 active cases on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

There are now a total of 909 recovered cases in the province.

1:55Parts of Nova Scotia with fewer cases of COVID-19 may reopen earlier

Advertisement

Parts of Nova Scotia with fewer cases of COVID-19 may reopen earlier
Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleReassurances emerge after second oilsands mine work camp outbreak

More Articles Like This

Ontario reports 258 new coronavirus cases, lowest number since late March

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 258 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 21,494 cases. Thursday’s report is the lowest number of new...
Read more

Coronavirus: National parks, historic sites partially reopening in June

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 14, 2020 7:18 am Updated May 14, 2020 11:25 am The federal government says national parks will resume some operations in...
Read more

Province asking residents to avoid non-essential travel this long weekend

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province is reminding residents to avoid all non-essential travel this May long weekend. Even as...
Read more

U.S. faces ‘darkest winter’ if coronavirus rebounds, government whistleblower warns

Health Global News - 0
WASHINGTON — America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says a government...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv