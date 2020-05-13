Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Norway’s wealth fund excludes oilsands investments over greenhouse gas emissions

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
norway’s-wealth-fund-excludes-oilsands-investments-over-greenhouse-gas-emissions

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Norway’s wealth fund excludes oilsands investments over greenhouse gas emissions

OSLO, Germany — One of the world's largest investment funds says it will exclude four Canadian oilsands producers after...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Snow expected Wednesday evening along the Alaska Highway

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Up to 15 cm of snow is possible along the Alaska Highway between...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Wet’suwet’en deal recognizes rights and title, sets stage for ongoing talks

SMITHERS, B.C. — A draft agreement between hereditary chiefs who oppose a...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

OSLO, Germany — One of the world’s largest investment funds says it will exclude four Canadian oilsands producers after concluding they produce unacceptable levels of greenhouse gas emissions.

The decision was announced by Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages Norway’s sovereign wealth fund.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Cenovus Energy Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, and Imperial Oil Ltd. were among companies from around the world listed as excluded for various reasons.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Norges Bank says it’s the first time that greenhouse gas emissions have been used as the reason for excluding companies on ethical grounds.

However, it has warned since 2017 that the Canadian oilsands producers could be excluded because their emission are higher than the global average.

It’s the latest blow for Canada’s oilsands producers, which have also been hit by a dramatic decline in prices for their products as well as limited pipeline capacity to transport it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNRL, TSX:CVE, TSX:SU, TSX:IMO)

The Canadian Press

Previous articleCoronavirus: Emergency order allows Ontario to control management of long-term care homes

More Articles Like This

Snow expected Wednesday evening along the Alaska Highway

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Up to 15 cm of snow is possible along the Alaska Highway between Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake...
Read more

Wet’suwet’en deal recognizes rights and title, sets stage for ongoing talks

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
SMITHERS, B.C. — A draft agreement between hereditary chiefs who oppose a pipeline in northern British Columbia...
Read more

Low number of new COVID-19 cases, Province launches new survey for pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at 57 and 7 new cases...
Read more

School playgrounds open to public use

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 says the public can start to use school playgrounds. The District...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv