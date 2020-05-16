Health

Nova Scotia clarifies bubble policy as 3 new coronavirus cases reported

By Global News
Nova Scotia says it has detected three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 1,037.

There have been no new deaths, which means that figure remains at 55.

To date 930 people who have tested positive have recovered, the province said, an increase of 12 cases since Friday.

Eight people remain in hospital of which four are in the ICU.

The province also clarified the two household bubble policy they announced on Friday.

In a tweet, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said that if individuals don’t have immediate family to bubble with then they can “choose another household to be in your immediate family bubble.”

