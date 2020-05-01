nova-scotia-extends-coronavirus-state-of-emergency-until-may-17-as-deaths-climb-to-29

Nova Scotia reported a single new COVID-19-related death on Friday.

The death occurred at Northwood Manor in Halifax, which as a result of an outbreak at the facility has recorded the majority of Nova Scotia’s coronavirus-related deaths.

“The thoughts and best wishes of all Nova Scotians are with everyone at Northwood. To the family and loved ones of this individual, please accept our deepest condolences,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, in a press release.

“Many people, representing many organizations, are working hard to help Northwood address this virus. This support will continue as long as it is needed.”



The new death, which is captured in data collected on Thursday, April 30, moves the total number of deaths in the province to 29.

McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update to the province on Friday.

In a tweet, McNeil said that the pair will “announce the easing of some public health restrictions around outdoor and recreational activities” at the press conference.

