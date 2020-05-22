nova-scotia-modifies-coronavirus-testing-criteria-as-province-remains-at-29-active-cases

Starting Friday, Nova Scotia has expanded the symptoms it is asking residents to monitor for as signs of COVID-19.
The decision was made to bring the province in-line with others across Canada and has been informed by the growing knowledge medical experts have gathered on the novel coronavirus.
“As we move out of the first pandemic wave, it remains important to test anyone who has symptoms that could be due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Robert Strang in a press release on Friday.
The expanded list of symptoms include:
- fever (i.e. chills, sweats)
- cough or worsening of a previous cough
- sore throat
- headache
- shortness of breath
- muscle aches
- sneezing
- nasal congestion/runny nose
- hoarse voice
- diarrhea
- unusual fatigue
- loss of sense of smell or taste
- red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause
