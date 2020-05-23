Health

Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of COVID-19 as active cases continue to shrink

By Global News
Global News

Nova Scotia is reporting one additional case of COVID-19 on Saturday as the province’s number of active cases continues to shrink.

The single case brings the total number of cases in the province to 1,049.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

There have been 58 deaths from the disease in Nova Scotia to date.

“As we prepare to reopen our province safely, I want to continue to thank Nova Scotians for their patience and vigilance. I know this has been difficult,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, in a press release.

“For those who have reopened, I want to acknowledge your strong efforts to do so safely. Public safety will remain the focus of our actions going forward.”

The recovery of additional people in the same period means the total number of active cases in Nova Scotia has shrunk to 22.

In total, 969 people are considered to be recovered from COVID-19.

