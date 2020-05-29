nova-scotia-reports-no-new-cases-of-coronavirus-for-first-time-since-march

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, the first time it has done that since March.

The news comes as Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update on further steps to reopen the province’s economy at 3:00 p.m. AT.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the province remains at 1,055. The last time no cases were reported was on March 15.

No deaths were reported on Friday, which means Nova Scotia remains at 59 deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

There are 18 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 14 of which are the result of an outbreak at Northwood Manor in Halifax.

Of the 14 active cases at Northwood — the only long-term-care home with any active cases — 10 people are residents and four are staff members.

Nova Scotia is reporting that eight people remain in hospital,

