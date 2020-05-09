nova-scotia-sees-21-covid-19-patients-recover-as-northwood-reports-1-death

Nova Scotia announced on Saturday that 21 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 recovered from the disease even as Halifax’s Northwood Manor saw an additional person die.

The province has now experienced 47 deaths since the novel coronavirus pandemic began, many of which have occurred at Northwood Manor as a result of an extended outbreak among staff and patients at the facility.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend deep condolences to those who are grieving,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, in a press release issued Saturday.

“It is our collective duty to do all we can to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

“We will get through this best by working together and supporting one another.”

Health officials say that 743 of the 1,011 people who tested positive have recovered from the disease.

There are currently seven people in the hospital as a result of COVID-19.

