NPSS Graduation Ceremony to look different this year due to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Graduation ceremonies will look a bit different this year at North Peace Secondary School due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter sent to parents and graduates, North Peace Principal Randy Pauls says the way students and families celebrate graduation will be planned differently this year.

According to Pauls, for the past two weeks, they have been going over suggestions from all stakeholders to ensure the plans maintain provisions set out by the Provincial Health Officer.

“With the COVID-19 crisis and large gatherings prohibited, we have had to make alternate plans. We have spent the last two weeks going over suggestions from all stakeholders all the while maintaining provisions set out by the Provincial Health Officer.”

Prior to Grad Day, grads will order their gowns and come to the school at a preset time, with parents and family members, if desired.

Pauls says a stage will be set up in the main gym, with a podium. Students will walk the stage, and receive their diploma, while being video recorded.

Then on June 19, the recorded video of the ceremony will be streamed online for everyone to watch, similar to previous grad ceremonies.

Pauls thanks parents and students for their patience, well wishes and commitment to walking through this crisis together.

See a copy of the letter sent to grads and parents below.