Number of ICU patients drops to 20, as B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths

By Global News
Global News

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive and critical care in B.C. continues to drop, though dozens of new cases are still being reported.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed 53 new cases since Saturday and three additional deaths due to the coronavirus, all linked to long-term care homes. The deal toll now stands at 117.

New B.C. COVID-19 modelling data expected Monday

Henry and Dix released the numbers as part of their daily news conference where they also discussed the latest modelling data.

The province now has 2,224 confirmed cases of the disease. Also, 1,417 of those patients have fully recovered, or about 64 per cent.

Meanwhile, 77 people remain in hospital — an increase of five since Saturday — and the number of patients in intensive care dropped from 23 to 20.

6:06Coronavirus outbreak: B.C.

