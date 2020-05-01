Number of ICU patients hits 5-week low, as B.C. reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 33 new cases

The number of people who are in intensive or acute care with the novel coronavirus in B.C. hit a five-week low on Friday, as the province released the latest numbers on the pandemic.

The number of people in hospital overall due to the disease dropped from 82 to 79, while the number of people in intensive care fell from 30 to 24.

Hospitalizations peaked at 149 back on April 2, with ICU patients peaking at 72 on April 6.

Meanwhile, community outbreaks linked to a prison, an Alberta resource project and several poultry processing plants contributed to the one new death and 33 new cases announced Friday.

According to the province’s latest joint statement, 133 inmates and staff at the Mission Institution have now tested positive for COVID-19, up one from Thursday.

