Health

Number of ICU patients hits 5-week low, as B.C. reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 33 new cases

Avatar
By Global News
number-of-icu-patients-hits-5-week-low,-as-bc.-reports-1-new-covid-19-death,-33-new-cases

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Farmers Market set to open May 16

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Organizers have announced that the Fort St. John Farmers Market will be opening for...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Power outage and grass fire near Old Alaska Highway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A downed powerline has caused a power outage and grass fire near...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

49 total COVID-19 cases in Northern Health Region, Provincial total now at 2,145

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The number of people who are in intensive or acute care with the novel coronavirus in B.C. hit a five-week low on Friday, as the province released the latest numbers on the pandemic.

The number of people in hospital overall due to the disease dropped from 82 to 79, while the number of people in intensive care fell from 30 to 24.

Hospitalizations peaked at 149 back on April 2, with ICU patients peaking at 72 on April 6.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Meanwhile, community outbreaks linked to a prison, an Alberta resource project and several poultry processing plants contributed to the one new death and 33 new cases announced Friday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the province’s latest joint statement, 133 inmates and staff at the Mission Institution have now tested positive for COVID-19, up one from Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

4:26Finance minister announces online applications for B.C. emergency funds now open

Finance minister announces online applications for B.C.  » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleFree mental heath supports set up for Nova Scotians struggling with multiple tragedies
Next articleFort St John Farmers Market set to open May 16

More Articles Like This

Free mental heath supports set up for Nova Scotians struggling with multiple tragedies

Health Global News - 0
Maritimers are known for their resiliency, but 2020 has been a tough year and it’s testing the regions’ strength. “It’s been a devastating time for...
Read more

Remdesivir, hailed as potential COVID-19 treatment, gets emergency U.S. FDA green light

Health Global News - 0
Remdesivir has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after a major study showed that it can reduce recovery...
Read more

Ottawa coronavirus infections peak, but long-term care homes remain concerning: Dr. Vera Etches

Health Global News - 0
Ottawa Public Health officials say infections of novel coronavirus appear to have peaked in the wider Ottawa community, even though long-term care homes continue...
Read more

Coronavirus: Public transit will not be ‘business as usual’ after reopening

Health Global News - 0
The gradual reopening of Canada’s economy will not mean business as usual for the country’s public transit agencies. Despite the fact that a slowly growing...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv