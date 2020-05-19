One more case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region

VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19, bringing our regions total to 60.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced there have been 60 cases reported in the region since the pandemic began. Across B.C., there are 16 new cases since Saturday for a Provincial total of 2,444. There are 335 active cases of COVID-19.

There are currently 47 people in the hospital, and of those, 12 are in intensive care. There have now been 143 COVID-19 related deaths.

Confirmed cases by region:

Vancouver Coastal Health: 882

Fraser Health: 1,195

Island Health: 126

Interior Health: 181

Northern Health: 60

We are all learning the new ways of safe social interaction – doing things that we have never had to do before – and we ask you to show patience with yourself and with those around you as we enter this new phase.

The stress of this can be challenging and the impact harmful. For people exeriencing family or intimate-partner violence, support is available 24/7 through VictimLinkBC and 1 800 563-0808.

For youth who may be struggling, the Kids Help Phone is available by phone, text and online at 1 800 668-6868 or Kidshelpphone.ca to get the help you may need.