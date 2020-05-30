HealthNews

One more new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburn
VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region, bringing our regions total to 64.

As of Friday, there were two active cases in the region. Out of the 64 cases, 61 have recovered.

Across B.C., there are 11 new cases since Saturday for a Provincial total of 2,573. There are 228 active cases of COVID-19.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

There are currently 35 people in the hospital, and of those, five are in intensive care. There have now been 143 COVID-19 related deaths.

Confirmed cases by region:

  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 902
  • Fraser Health: 1,285
  • Island Health: 127
  • Interior Health: 195
  • Northern Health: 64

In the last few days, the numbers remain low. The new cases affecting the elderly, and there has been a small amount of community spread. Dr. Henry says we need to continue to stay home if you don’t feel well and to keep social distancing.

Schools will open to regular classroom instruction starting Monday, and Dr. Henry says we are ready. “We are ready for this, and we believe it is safe to do so.” Dr. Henry says she wouldn’t be surprised if we see a few cases because students are going to back to school. “But that’s okay, we know how to deal with it and we know how to stop the spread.”

 This is the last weekend to complete the Provincial COVID-19 survey. Over 340,000 people have taken the survey to date. The survey can be completed by visiting bccdc.ca/covid19survey.

