One new case of COVID-19 in Northern Health

VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced there have been 59 cases reported in the region since the pandemic began. As of Friday afternoon, there were only four active cases in North. Across B.C., there are 21 new cases for a Provincial total of 2,428. There are 355 active cases of COVID-19.

There are currently 49 people in the hospital, and of those, 11 are in intensive care. There have now been 141 COVID-19 related deaths.

Confirmed cases by region:

Vancouver Coastal Health: 878

Fraser Health: 1,184

Island Health: 126

Interior Health: 181

Northern Health: 59

Dr. Henry says the Province is cautiously moving towards phase two of the B.C. reopening plan. Since the transmission of COVID-19 has mostly happened when people show minor symptoms, it is essential to take a cautious approach to the reopening.

Most of the transmission in B.C. has happened in small groups.

Friday night, Dr. Henry rescinded the order for businesses that provide personal services like hair salons. The order was amended to allow those types of businesses to open starting May 19, 2020.

Transmission from work camps in Alberta continues to happen in B.C. Dr. Henry did not provide an update on how many cases in B.C. have come from Alberta but said anyone returning from work in Alberta at a facility that has had an outbreak must self-isolate for two weeks along with family or household members.