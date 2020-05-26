NewsRegional

One person is dead after a collision near Kledo Creek

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
This map shows the location of Kledo Creek west of Fort Nelson - Google Maps

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Security checkpoint being removed at the Blueberry River First Nation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The security checkpoint into the Blueberry River First Nation will be removed...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

One person is dead after a collision near Kledo Creek

FORT NELSON, B.C. - One person is dead after a collision near kilometre 550 of the Alaska...
Read more
Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dormant well program receives over 1,100 applications in first day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Dormant well clean-up program receives applications to clean up 2,400 wells in...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT NELSON, B.C. – One person is dead after a collision near kilometre 550 of the Alaska Highway.

The Northern Rockies Traffic Services and Emergency Services personnel responded to a collision on Highway 97 near Kledo Creek on Sunday, May 24. Kledo Creek is approximately 100 km west of Fort Nelson.

The RCMP say that when they arrived, it was determined a northbound commercial truck hauling groceries had drifted onto the soft shoulder of the highway. The driver attempted corrective action. However, the trailer’s wheels got into the soft shoulder and pulled the whole rig off the road where it crashed, resting on the passenger side.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The female passenger of the truck was ejected and died at the scene. The female is from Alberta and was in her sixties.

The driver of the truck was airlifted to the hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The driver is also from Alberta and in his fifties.

The RCMP do not believe that speed or impairment factors in the collision.

Northern Rockies Traffic Services, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement officers and the B.C. Coroners’ Service continue to investigate the cause of this crash.

Cpl. Mike Halskov says, “Police would like to remind motorists of the importance of wearing seatbelts at all times, as they are designed to keep you in your seat and contained within the vehicle, lessening the chance of injury or death if you are involved in a collision.”

Anyone with information regarding this collision who has not spoken with police is asked to contact Northern Rockies Traffic Services at 250-774-3883.

Previous articleTrudeau says he’ll get coronavirus antibody test once serological testing available
Next articleSecurity checkpoint being removed at the Blueberry River First Nation

More Articles Like This

Security checkpoint being removed at the Blueberry River First Nation

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The security checkpoint into the Blueberry River First Nation will be removed on June 1.
Read more

Dormant well program receives over 1,100 applications in first day

Energy News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Dormant well clean-up program receives applications to clean up 2,400 wells in just one day.
Read more

COVID-19 highlights lack of connectivity in First Nations communities

Local Journalism Initiative Rebecca Dyok The Williams Lake Tribune - Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - 0
As B.C. cautiously moves into the province’s second phase of reopening the economy, connectivity continues to be a challenge for First Nations...
Read more

City moves forward with paving projects for two gravel roads

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council has started the process to approve paving on 91 avenue and 104...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv