One person is dead after a collision near Kledo Creek

FORT NELSON, B.C. – One person is dead after a collision near kilometre 550 of the Alaska Highway.

The Northern Rockies Traffic Services and Emergency Services personnel responded to a collision on Highway 97 near Kledo Creek on Sunday, May 24. Kledo Creek is approximately 100 km west of Fort Nelson.

The RCMP say that when they arrived, it was determined a northbound commercial truck hauling groceries had drifted onto the soft shoulder of the highway. The driver attempted corrective action. However, the trailer’s wheels got into the soft shoulder and pulled the whole rig off the road where it crashed, resting on the passenger side.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The female passenger of the truck was ejected and died at the scene. The female is from Alberta and was in her sixties.

The driver of the truck was airlifted to the hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The driver is also from Alberta and in his fifties.

The RCMP do not believe that speed or impairment factors in the collision.

Northern Rockies Traffic Services, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement officers and the B.C. Coroners’ Service continue to investigate the cause of this crash.

Cpl. Mike Halskov says, “Police would like to remind motorists of the importance of wearing seatbelts at all times, as they are designed to keep you in your seat and contained within the vehicle, lessening the chance of injury or death if you are involved in a collision.”

Anyone with information regarding this collision who has not spoken with police is asked to contact Northern Rockies Traffic Services at 250-774-3883.