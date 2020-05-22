one-unlikely-victim-of-the-cornavirus-pandemic:-robocalls

Have you been missing something amid the novel coronavirus lockdowns and stay-at-home orders? No, not human contact. Not even toilet paper.

Robocalls.

Industry experts say robocalls are way down – scam calls as well as nagging from your credit-card company to pay your bill. The coronavirus pandemic has inflicted millions of job losses, and scammers have not been immune.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

YouMail, which offers a robocall-blocking service, says 2.9 billion robocalls were placed in April in the U.S., down from 4.1 billion in March and 4.8 billion in February. That’s a daily average of 97 million calls in April, down from 132 million in March and 166 million in April.

The main reason: many global call centres have closed or are operating with fewer workers, said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. While it may be odd to think of scams being run out of call centres rather than a dark, creepy basement or a garage, that’s often the case, particularly in countries such as India and the Philippines, experts said.

Story continues below advertisement

3:36Do you still need to practise social distancing when wearing a face mask?

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS