Only 7 active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – There are currently seven active COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health region.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced there have been 56 cases reported in the region since the pandemic began. Across B.C., there are 15 new cases for a Provincial total of 2,330. There have been 1,659 people that have recovered.

There are currently 69 people in the hospital, and of those, 21 are in intensive care. There have now been 129 COVID-19 related deaths.

Confirmed cases by region:

Vancouver Coastal Health: 871

Fraser Health: 1,098

Island Health: 125

Interior Health: 180

Northern Health: 56

Dr. Henry said it is essential to maintain proper physical distancing during Mother’s day this weekend. “Let’s show them how much we care for them; by doing everything, we can to keep them safe. Physical distancing remains an important part of keeping everyone safe.”

Dr. Henry went onto say, “If your mom is not part of your household right now, this is a great weekend to spend time with her outdoors, keeping your safe distance.”