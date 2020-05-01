NewsSite C

Only one worker in self-isolation at Site C Project as of Friday

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is reporting, as of Friday, May 1, only one person is in self-isolation, while 874 are working at the Site C Project.

Since late March, B.C. Hydro has been protecting workers at Site C and the community from the spread of the coronavirus by taking measures such as self-isolating anyone for 10 days that shows symptoms of sneezing, sore throat, muscle aches, headaches, cough fever or difficulty breathing.

In addition, Hydro had also suspended the Site C shuttle to further prevent the possible spread of the virus.

The most recorded in self-isolation was on March 23 with 16 workers.

To date, B.C. Hydro says there has not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Site C.

More information and updates can be found on the Site C Project website.

