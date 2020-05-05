Health

Ontario Amazon whistleblower says company didn’t disclose coronavirus case to all

By Global News
Global News

An Amazon warehouse employee in Brampton, Ont., says the company failed to tell all employees that a worker at the facility was infected with coronavirus.

“It’s COVID-19, it’s must-know knowledge. You have to tell your employees if there’s a case,” the man said.

Global News agreed not to identify the employee because he said he’s certain he would be terminated if Amazon knew he had gone public with his concerns.

“You’d lose your job for sure,” the veteran Amazon employee said, noting he is not a manager or supervisor with the company.

A senior Amazon vice president in the United States resigned last week in support of whistleblowers who have been fired by the company after calling attention to safety complaints at Amazon facilities.

The company defended the termination of user experience designers who criticized Amazon’s treatment of warehouse workers. Amazon said the two employees were terminated for “repeatedly violating internal policies.”

In Brampton, Amazon didn’t announce the news of the new COVID-19 case to everyone, the warehouse employee who contacted Global News said. He said the information was shared with him by a fellow employee who had received a text message from the company.

