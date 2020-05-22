Health

Ontario health unit announces random spot test plan, as provincial testing lags

By Global News
Global News

TORONTO – Ontario’s COVID-19 testing levels lagged well below its capacity for a fifth straight day Friday, as at least one local health unit looked to boost its numbers through random testing.

Premier Doug Ford said he has asked provincial health officials to deliver a plan for expanded testing next week, but in the meantime, the Windsor area is forging ahead with a new strategy that includes drive-thru spot testing.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, the medical officer of health with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, announced a plan Friday to ramp up testing in the community where there are currently more than 840 cases of the virus.

Ahmed said he is working on a plan to ensure tests can be accessed at local doctor’s offices and will begin random spot testing in the community with the help of local paramedics.

“We will be offering a combination of a drive-thru testing and a trailer-based testing at different locations across Windsor and Essex to make it truly random, and have a true sense of community spread,” he said.

“The plan is to pick a spot in the community where we can find many people outdoors,

