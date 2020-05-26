Health

Ontario NDP leader calls for long-term care minister’s resignation after disturbing report

By Global News
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is calling for the resignation of the province’s long-term care minister after a report was released by the Canadian Armed Forces detailing disturbing allegations of horrific conditions inside five of the province’s long-term care homes.

Horwath said Merrilee Fullerton must immediately resign and the province must take steps to ensure more residents in care homes don’t reside under similar conditions.

“In over 20 years of political service, I have never been so outraged, so disgusted, so saddened and so horrified by what I learned today,” Horwath said.

“As things got much worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Ford and Ms. Fullerton must have known that the serious problems had become deadly and did nothing … At a minimum, he [Ford] has no choice but to immediately require the resignation of Merrilee Fullerton, the minister of long-term care.”

Horwath said that the province must also hand over management of long-term care homes that are in poor states to hospitals.

“For [Ford] to waste another second before public health or a hospital take over those homes and many more homes in Ontario would be unconscionable,” she said.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleN.L. warns of exodus of oil and gas industry without more federal help

