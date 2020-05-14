ontario-reports-258-new-coronavirus-cases,-lowest-number-since-late-march

Ontario reported 258 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 21,494 cases.

Thursday’s report is the lowest number of new cases within a single-day since March 29 and is lower than Sunday’s report of 294 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,798 as 33 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 16,204 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 75 per cent of cases.

The report marks an increase of 1.2 per cent in total cumulative cases, which is part of the downward trend the province is now seeing.

The province has completed 492,487 tests so far for the virus. This is up 17,429 from the previous day.

Ontario is expected to announce plans on Thursday on how the province will enter Stage 1 of economic recovery and reopening. The province released framework for a gradual reopening in three stages.

Ontario has 1,026 patients (up by eight) hospitalized due to COVID-19,

