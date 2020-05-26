Health

Ontario reports 287 new coronavirus cases, lowest since end of March

By Global News
Global News

Ontario reported 287 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the lowest daily case number within a 24-hour period we’ve seen since March 31.

The provincial total now sits at 26,191 cases.

Tuesday’s report marks an increase of 1.1 per cent in total cumulative cases — the last time we saw daily cases in the 200s was May 10 and previous to that in March.

The death toll has risen to 2,123 as 21 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 19,958 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 76 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 629,414 tests so far for the virus. This is up 9,875 tests from the previous day, which is the ninth day in a row that daily testing did not hit the province’s May target of 16,000 tests per day.

This week, Ford has reiterated that anyone with or without symptoms can get tested to reach the available testing capacity.

Ontario has 848 patients (down by 11) hospitalized due to COVID-19,

