ontario-reports-294-coronavirus-cases-marking-lowest-increase-since-late-march

Ontario reported 294 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 20,238.

It’s the lowest increase in cases since March 31, when 260 were reported.

Thirty-five new deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,634.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Nearly 14,800 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 73 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 17,600 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 433,994. Over 14,800 cases are under investigation.

Sunday’s report marks a 1.5 per cent increase in cumulative cases, while Saturday saw an increase of 1.8 per cent and Friday 2.5 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 961 (down by 55) with 195 in intensive care (down by 8) and 140 on a ventilator (down by 18).

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto and Ottawa, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Advertisement

1:01Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario to begin reopening provincial parks,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS