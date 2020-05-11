Health

Ontario reports 308 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths as total cases top 20,500

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Ontario reported 308 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 20,546.

Thirty-five new deaths were also reported, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,669.

Over 15,100 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 73.6 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 14,000 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 447,964. Over 9,000 cases are under investigation.

Monday’s report marks a 1.5 per cent increase in cumulative cases. Sunday saw the same figure, while Saturday saw 1.8 per cent and Friday 2.5 per cent.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 1,027 (an increase of 66) with 194 in intensive care (a decrease of one) and 147 on a ventilator (an increase of seven).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for Toronto and Ottawa, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

