ontario-reports-323-new-coronavirus-cases,-17-deaths-as-total-cases-top-27,500

Ontario reported 323 new cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 27,533.

Seventeen new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,247.

Over 21,300 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 77.6 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Over 20,600 additional tests have been conducted bringing the total number completed in the province to 701,327. Around 12,800 cases are under investigation.

Saturday’s report marks a 1.2 per cent increase in cumulative cases, while Friday saw an increase of 1.3 per cent. That figure has mostly hovered between 1.1 and 1.8 over the past week.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 801 (down by 25), with 121 in intensive care (down by eight) and 84 on a ventilator (down by 16).

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto and Ottawa, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

