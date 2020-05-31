Health

Ontario reports 326 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths as total cases surpass 27,800

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Ontario reported 326 new cases of novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 27,859.

Nineteen new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,266.

Over 21,800 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 78.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Sunday’s report marks a 1.2 per cent increase in cumulative cases, which is the same as Saturday while Friday saw 1.3 per cent.

More than 17,000 additional tests have been conducted bringing the total number completed in the province to 718,341. Around 9,600 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 781 (down by 20), with 118 in intensive care (down by three) and 90 on a ventilator (up by six).

The Greater Toronto Area has seen 66.1 per cent of all cases.

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto and Ottawa, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

