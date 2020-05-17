ontario-reports-340-new-coronavirus-cases,-23-deaths-as-total-cases-surpass-22,600

Ontario reported 340 new cases of novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 22,653.

Twenty-three new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,881. It’s the lowest reported increase in deaths since April 13.

Nearly 17,400 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 76.6 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 16,200 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 544,826. Around 4,400 cases are under investigation.

Sunday’s report marks an increase in cumulative cases of 1.5 per cent, while Saturday saw a 1.8 per cent increase.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 934 (down by 41), with 171 in intensive care (down by nine) and 129 on a ventilator (down by six).

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto and Ottawa, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

