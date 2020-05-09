Health

Ontario reports 346 new coronavirus cases marking lowest increase in over a month

By Global News
Global News

Ontario reported 346 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 19,944.

It’s the lowest reported increase in cases since April 6, when 306 cases were announced. On April 29, 347 cases were reported.

Fifty-nine new deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,599.

Nearly 14,400 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 72.1 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 19,200 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 416,376. Over 15,300 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 1,016 (a decrease of 12) with 203 in intensive care (a decrease of 10) and 158 on a ventilator (a decrease of 8). Over 12 per cent of all cases have resulted in hospitalization.

Saturday’s report marks a 1.8 per cent increase in cumulative cases,

