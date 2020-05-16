ontario-reports-391-new-coronavirus-cases,-33-deaths-as-total-cases-top-22,300

Ontario reported 391 new cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 22,313.

It’s the largest increase in cases since May 8 when 477 were reported, but it’s also the eighth consecutive day with new cases below 400.

Thirty-three new deaths were also announced Saturday, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,858.

Over 17,000 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 76.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 17,800 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 528,609. More than 10,500 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 975 (down by 11), with 180 in intensive care (up by one) and 135 on a ventilator (no change).

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto and Ottawa, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

