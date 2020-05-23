ontario-reports-412-new-coronavirus-cases,-27-deaths-as-total-cases-surpass-25k

Ontario reported 412 new cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 25,040.

Twenty-seven new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,048.

Over 19,100 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 76.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Just over 11,000 additional tests have been conducted — again below the province’s testing capacity of 21,000 per day — bringing the total number completed in the province to just shy of 600,000. Around 5,900 cases are under investigation.

Saturday’s report marks a 1.7 per cent increase in cumulative cases — that figure has mostly hovered between 1.5 and 1.9 over the past two weeks.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 912 (down by 49), with 147 in intensive care (down by six) and 119 on a ventilator (down by one).

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m.

