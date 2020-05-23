Health

Ontario reports 412 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths as total cases surpass 25K

Avatar
By Global News
ontario-reports-412-new-coronavirus-cases,-27-deaths-as-total-cases-surpass-25k

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Central Mountain Air to start flying to Fort St. John in July

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Central Mountain Air has delayed restarting flights out of Fort St. John...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Local business owners find Province’s Restart Plan confusing due to lack of guidance

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A number of local business owners are citing confusion after the Province's announcement to...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total COVID-19 cases now pass 2,500 across BC, total of 62 in Northern Health as of Friday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Ontario reported 412 new cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 25,040.

Twenty-seven new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,048.

Over 19,100 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 76.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Just over 11,000 additional tests have been conducted — again below the province’s testing capacity of 21,000 per day — bringing the total number completed in the province to just shy of 600,000. Around 5,900 cases are under investigation.

Saturday’s report marks a 1.7 per cent increase in cumulative cases — that figure has mostly hovered between 1.5 and 1.9 over the past two weeks.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Story continues below advertisement

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 912 (down by 49), with 147 in intensive care (down by six) and 119 on a ventilator (down by one).

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleNew York eases some COVID-19 restrictions for Memorial Day weekend
Next articleCanada’s meat industry expected to increase safety measures amid COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Canada’s meat industry expected to increase safety measures amid COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
A group representing Canada’s meat-packers is expecting more changes in the coming months to make sure workers have protection from COVID-19. Chris White, president of...
Read more

New York eases some COVID-19 restrictions for Memorial Day weekend

Health Global News - 0
New Yorkers experiencing cabin fever after two months of coronavirus quarantine were offered an unexpected reprieve when Gov. Andrew Cuomo eased the state’s ban...
Read more

Coronavirus: China reports zero cases as virus surges in India, Latin America

Health Global News - 0
New coronavirus cases in China fell to zero on Saturday for the first time but surged in India and overwhelmed hospitals across Latin America...
Read more

Bad lie: cross-border golf course unplayable for Canadian members

Health Global News - 0
Border restrictions related to COVID-19 are proving a hazard for Canadian members of a golf course along the Canada-U.S. boundary. The Aroostook Valley Country Club,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv