ontario-reports-434-new-coronavirus-cases,-40-deaths-as-total-cases-exceed-17,500

Ontario reported 434 new cases of novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 17,553.

Forty new deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,216.

Over 12,000 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 68.4 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 17,100 additional tests have been conducted — the highest number of tests completed in a 24-hour period– bringing the total number completed in the province to 327,505. Just under 9,800 cases are under investigation.

The province previously said they aimed to conduct 16,000 tests per day by May 6, though that goal has already been surpassed over the past several days.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 1,010 (an increase of 33) with 232 in intensive care (an increase of 11) and 174 on a ventilator (an increase of 20). Twelve per cent of all cases have resulted in hospitalization.

Sunday’s report marks an increase in cases of 2.5 per cent compared to the day prior,

