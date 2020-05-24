ontario-reports-460-new-coronavirus-cases-marking-highest-increase-in-over-2-weeks

Ontario reported 460 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 25,500.
It’s the highest single-day increase in cases since May 8.
Twenty-five new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,073.
Nearly 19,500 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 76.4 per cent of all confirmed cases.
Just under 11,400 additional tests have been conducted — again below the province’s testing capacity of 21,000 tests per day — bringing the total number completed in the province to 611,369. Around 3,200 cases are under investigation.
Sunday’s report marks a 1.8 per cent increase in cumulative cases — that figure has mostly hovered between 1.5 and 1.9 over the past two weeks.
The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 878 (down by 34), with 148 in intensive care (up by one) and 104 on a ventilator (down by 15).
The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m.