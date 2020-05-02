Health

Ontario reports 511 new coronavirus cases, 55 deaths as total cases top 17K

By Global News
Read more
Global News

Ontario reported 511 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 17,119.

Fifty-five new deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,176.

Over 11,300 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 66.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

More than 16,300 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests completed in the province to 310,359. Under 13,000 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 977 (down by 40), with 221 in intensive care (down by four) and 154 on a ventilator (down by 21). More than 11 per cent of cases in Ontario have resulted in hospitalization.

Saturday’s report marks an increase in cases of 3.1 per cent compared to the day prior, while Friday saw an increase of 2.6 per cent.

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

