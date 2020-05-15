Health

Ontario reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in a week due to glitch

By Global News
Global News

The Ontario government is reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases in a week due to a glitch that led to the under-reporting of multiple cases on Thursday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed the glitch Friday morning, saying the actual number should have been 345 cases on Thursday, instead of the 258 that was previously reported.

Friday’s true number would then be 341 new cases, however the official report says there are 428 new cases.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We’ve learned of a small glitch with yesterday’s COVID-19 reporting,” Elliott said in a tweet. “Because of a one-time data upload issue, yesterday missed 87 cases.”

The provincial total now stands at 21,922 cases.

That means Ontario’s new daily cases continue to trend downward as we expand our #COVID19 testing guidelines to ensure we keep a close eye on any shifts in community spread and identify and contain new cases.

— Christine Elliott (@celliottability) May 15, 2020

“That means Ontario’s new daily cases continue to trend downward as we expand our COVID-19 testing guidelines to ensure we keep a close eye on any shifts in community spread and identify and contain new cases,” Elliott continued.

