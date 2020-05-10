ontario-sees-lowest-daily-covid-19-case-increase-in-weeks-as-canada-inches-towards-68k-cases

Canada reported 1,266 novel coronavirus cases and 124 deaths on Saturday, with all but four of those fatalities from Quebec and Ontario alone.

The country is growing closer to the 68,000-cases mark. As of Saturday evening, 4,693 people have died of COVID-19 in Canada, and 67,691 cases have been reported across the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned on Saturday that any hasty reopening of provincial economies could trigger a second wave of infections and send Canadians back into “confinement” over the summer.

While health officials have noted a flattening rate of daily cases in several provinces, Trudeau said Canada was “not in the recovery phase yet.”

“We are still in the emergency phase. … The vast majority of Canadians will continue to need to be very careful.”

Tallied daily using figures reported by provincial and federal authorities, the latest numbers also include more than 31,000 recoveries and more than 1.1 million tests conducted in Canada.

Quebec reported 61 deaths and 836 new cases on Saturday, raising its totals to 36,986 cases and 2,786 deaths. The second most populous province in Canada,

