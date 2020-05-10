Health

Ontario sees lowest daily COVID-19 case increase in weeks as Canada inches towards 68K cases

Avatar
By Global News
ontario-sees-lowest-daily-covid-19-case-increase-in-weeks-as-canada-inches-towards-68k-cases

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

China ‘shocked’ by U.S. reversal on U.N. coronavirus resolution: Chinese diplomat

China and the United States both supported a draft United Nations Security Council resolution confronting the coronavirus pandemic on...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

China ‘shocked’ by U.S. reversal on U.N. coronavirus resolution: Chinese diplomat

China and the United States both supported a draft United Nations Security Council resolution confronting the coronavirus pandemic on...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

China ‘shocked’ by U.S. reversal on U.N. coronavirus resolution: Chinese diplomat

China and the United States both supported a draft United Nations Security Council resolution confronting the coronavirus pandemic on...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Canada reported 1,266 novel coronavirus cases and 124 deaths on Saturday, with all but four of those fatalities from Quebec and Ontario alone.

The country is growing closer to the 68,000-cases mark. As of Saturday evening, 4,693 people have died of COVID-19 in Canada, and 67,691 cases have been reported across the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned on Saturday that any hasty reopening of provincial economies could trigger a second wave of infections and send Canadians back into “confinement” over the summer.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

While health officials have noted a flattening rate of daily cases in several provinces, Trudeau said Canada was “not in the recovery phase yet.”

“We are still in the emergency phase. … The vast majority of Canadians will continue to need to be very careful.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tallied daily using figures reported by provincial and federal authorities, the latest numbers also include more than 31,000 recoveries and more than 1.1 million tests conducted in Canada.

Quebec reported 61 deaths and 836 new cases on Saturday, raising its totals to 36,986 cases and 2,786 deaths. The second most populous province in Canada,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleChina ‘shocked’ by U.S. reversal on U.N. coronavirus resolution: Chinese diplomat

More Articles Like This

Elon Musk threatens to move Tesla out of California over coronavirus rules

Health Global News - 0
Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened Saturday to pull the company’s factory and headquarters out of California in an escalating spat with local officials who...
Read more

Robot ‘dog’ named Spot to help social distancing efforts at Singapore park

Health Global News - 0
A four-legged robot dog named Spot is set to help social distancing efforts in one of Singapore’s national parks during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Developed...
Read more

Worldwide coronavirus cases hit 4 million

Health Global News - 0
Over four million people have now become infected with the novel coronavirus, according to official reports and tallies, as the pandemic continues to envelop...
Read more

Coronavirus: New research underway to screen for stress, burnout in Nova Scotia health-care workers

Health Global News - 0
As the novel coronavirus pandemic sweeps Nova Scotia, a team of researchers is developing a screening tool to identify burnout in health-care workers tackling...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv