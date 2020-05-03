Health

Opposition parties look to make their mark with differing approaches amid coronavirus pandemic

Avatar
By Global News
opposition-parties-look-to-make-their-mark-with-differing-approaches-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Kearl Lake project causing more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeCarl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0

B.C. groups divided by Trudeau’s ‘assault-style’ firearms ban

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's immediate ban on “assault-style” firearms is being praised by a Vancouver-based anti-violence group...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Early morning fire destroys one home

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a shed fire that...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Pablo Rodriguez looks back wistfully to the time when his biggest worry was whether he’d be able to corral the support of at least one opposition party for the minority Liberal government’s initiatives and help it survive confidence votes.

The trials of being the government’s House leader in a minority Parliament now pale in comparison to the challenge of ensuring all parties — indeed, every single MP in the House of Commons — will give the unanimous consent needed to fast-track billions in financial aid to help Canadians survive the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

“I remember when I first got the job, I said, ‘Oh man, this is going to be tough, you always need the support of one party to pass legislation,”’ recalls Rodriguez, who took on the House leader role after last fall’s election reduced Justin Trudeau’s Liberals to a minority.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

“But that was nothing! Today, I need the support of every party to get the legislation passed. Everyone.”

The unprecedented crisis has, in theory, given all opposition parties, even the three-member Greens who aren’t big enough to be recognized as an official party in the Commons,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus deaths in Canada increase by 175, surpassing 3,500; total cases over 56K

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus deaths in Canada increase by 175, surpassing 3,500; total cases over 56K

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s death toll from the novel coronavirus grew by 175 on Saturday, surpassing 3,500 fatalities. Countrywide, confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the...
Read more

What about the next pandemic? Coronavirus offers lessons for the future

Health Global News - 0
Five months ago, when novel coronavirus first erupted in China, the federal government assured Canadians that their chances of catching COVID-19 were low. Since then,...
Read more

Kearl Lake project causing more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at 49, and 26...
Read more

Here’s which countries are still not reporting coronavirus cases — and why

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus pandemic has spread to every continent of the world except Antarctica, with over 3.3 million confirmed cases and more than 230,000...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv