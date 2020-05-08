Organics Pilot Project seeking donation of waste from the public

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Environmental Action Team and the Peace River Regional District are asking for the public’s assistance in collecting organic waste.

According to NEAT Executive Director, Karen Mason-Bennett, the organic waste is needed to complete a local vermicompost pilot project.

Mason-Bennett says the pilot project was started during the B.C. Winter Games.

Normally, organic waste is collected from restaurants and schools but due to the COVID pandemic, they are closed.

The organics will be used to feed worms that will test the feasibility of an organics diversion program.

If you would like to make a donation, organic waste can be dropped off on May 16 and 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Fort St. John Community Gardens, located behind the Kids Field House.

For more information, you can call NEAT at 250-785-6328.