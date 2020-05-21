HealthNews

Ottawa announces more funding for Indigenous people living off-reserves

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
trudeau-says-world-has-questions-‘particularly’-for-china-on-covid-19-origin

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Ottawa announces more funding for Indigenous people living off-reserves

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Prime Minister has announced new funding for Indigenous people living in urban centres.
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

STEP Energy Services reports wage, job, spending cuts with lower Q1 earnings

CALGARY — STEP Energy Services Ltd. is reporting job cuts, wage rollbacks, a reduction of manned equipment and reduced...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Construction will start in June on new 8th street bridge

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Construction will start in June on the new 8th street bridge in Dawson...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Prime Minister has announced new funding for Indigenous people living in urban centres.

The Prime Minister announced $75 million in additional funding Thursday morning. On March 18, the government announced $305 million. Of the first $305 million, $15 million was set aside to help that living off-reserve.

The new funding of $75 million new funding will be for Indigenous organizations providing services to Indigenous peoples in urban centres and off-reserve.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, says, “Indigenous peoples living in urban centres are experiencing the impacts of COVID-19 in a unique way. That is why we are supporting organizations that play an essential role in their lives and give a helping hand in providing crucial services to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis during this difficult time.”

This additional funding will support more community-based projects that address the critical needs of Indigenous populations during this crisis, including food security, mental health support services, and sanitation and protective equipment. It could also help with other needs, such as support for Elders, transportation, and educational materials for Indigenous children and youth.

Previous articleNew Brunswick farmers warn of consequences of ban on foreign workers

More Articles Like This

New Brunswick farmers warn of consequences of ban on foreign workers

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 21, 2020 11:13 am 2:02Industries concerned over New Brunswick’s decisions to keep temporary foreign workers away The province is telling temporary...
Read more

Teen says inflammatory disorder linked to coronavirus feels like being ‘internally on fire’

Health Global News - 0
Jack McMorrow’s main priority a month ago was finishing up his school year online. By the end of April, the 14-year-old from the Queens borough...
Read more

413 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 24,187

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 413 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 24,187 cases. The death toll has risen to 1,993 as...
Read more

STEP Energy Services reports wage, job, spending cuts with lower Q1 earnings

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — STEP Energy Services Ltd. is reporting job cuts, wage rollbacks, a reduction of manned equipment and reduced capital spending as it adjusts...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv