Ottawa announces more funding for Indigenous people living off-reserves

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Prime Minister has announced new funding for Indigenous people living in urban centres.

The Prime Minister announced $75 million in additional funding Thursday morning. On March 18, the government announced $305 million. Of the first $305 million, $15 million was set aside to help that living off-reserve.

The new funding of $75 million new funding will be for Indigenous organizations providing services to Indigenous peoples in urban centres and off-reserve.

Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, says, “Indigenous peoples living in urban centres are experiencing the impacts of COVID-19 in a unique way. That is why we are supporting organizations that play an essential role in their lives and give a helping hand in providing crucial services to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis during this difficult time.”

This additional funding will support more community-based projects that address the critical needs of Indigenous populations during this crisis, including food security, mental health support services, and sanitation and protective equipment. It could also help with other needs, such as support for Elders, transportation, and educational materials for Indigenous children and youth.