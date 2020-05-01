ottawa-coronavirus-infections-peak,-but-long-term-care-homes-remain-concerning:-dr.-vera-etches

Ottawa Public Health officials say infections of novel coronavirus appear to have peaked in the wider Ottawa community, even though long-term care homes continue to face an uphill battle in protecting their vulnerable residents from infection.

Ottawa Public Health reported Friday there are now 1,372 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, 75 more than the last report.

The local public health unit reported no new deaths in the past two days, leaving the pandemic death toll standing at 76 in Ottawa.

Increased lab capacity has also allowed Ottawa Public Health to expand its testing criteria to include adults aged 60 and over who might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone experiencing possible symptoms who also falls into the expanded list of categories here can visit the assessment centre at Brewer Arena to get tested.

Dr. Vera Etches, the city’s medical officer of health, said during a call with media Friday afternoon that the rate of infections in the wider Ottawa community appears to have peaked, though the trends in long-term care homes — where more than 500 staff and residents have tested positive for the virus — remain worrisome.

