Ottawa-Gatineau posts third-lowest April unemployment rate in Canada amid pandemic

By Global News
Global News

The National Capital Region’s economy appears to be among the most resilient in the country to the disruption of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest Labour Force Survey released Friday.

Statistics Canada reported that Ottawa-Gatineau employers collectively shed 29,200 jobs in April, up from the 17,200 positions lost in March when parts of the region’s economy began to shut down in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says bleak job numbers in Canada ‘tell us what we already knew’

That pushed Ottawa-Gatineau’s unemployment rate to 6.9 per cent, up from 5.1 per cent the previous month. Unemployment stood at 4.3 per cent in the region before the pandemic set in.

Statistics Canada’s metropolitan employment figures are based on a three-month rolling average, so April’s report also includes stats from March and February — weeks that had not yet felt the impact of province-wide shutdown orders.

Still,

