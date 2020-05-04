Health

Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus declares coronavirus outbreak in emergency department

By Global News
Global News

The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus has declared an outbreak of the novel coronavirus as the city’s new reporting system caught up on a backlog of unreported deaths related to the virus.

Ottawa Public Health’s (OPH) latest report includes 35 additional deaths connected to the novel coronavirus, bringing Ottawa’s COVID-19 death toll to 127 as of Sunday at 2 p.m.

While most OPH reports tally the cumulative deaths in a 24-hour period, a statement from the local public health unit on Monday evening clarified that the latest report reflects a lag in reporting while the city transitioned to a new case management system.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As a result, the 35 deaths in Monday’s report capture patients who died in relation to the virus between April 24 and May 3 — all of which were connected to the city’s long-term care homes.

OPH also identified 21 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Ottawa’s total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 now stands at 1,504.

