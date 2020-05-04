ottawa-hospital-civic-campus-declares-coronavirus-outbreak-in-emergency-department

The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus has declared an outbreak of the novel coronavirus as the city’s new reporting system caught up on a backlog of unreported deaths related to the virus.

Ottawa Public Health’s (OPH) latest report includes 35 additional deaths connected to the novel coronavirus, bringing Ottawa’s COVID-19 death toll to 127 as of Sunday at 2 p.m.

While most OPH reports tally the cumulative deaths in a 24-hour period, a statement from the local public health unit on Monday evening clarified that the latest report reflects a lag in reporting while the city transitioned to a new case management system.

As a result, the 35 deaths in Monday’s report capture patients who died in relation to the virus between April 24 and May 3 — all of which were connected to the city’s long-term care homes.

OPH also identified 21 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Ottawa’s total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 now stands at 1,504.

