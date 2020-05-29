Health

Ottawa needs to address long-term care crisis via funding, national standards: doctors

Avatar
By Global News
ottawa-needs-to-address-long-term-care-crisis-via-funding,-national-standards:-doctors

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

GoFundMe created for the family of a truck driver killed in crash

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of a...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Destination BC provides funding to support Tourism Sector during COVID-19

VANCOUVER, B.C. - As part of a boost to tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, Destination B.C. is funding $400,000...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northern Health to receive ultrasound scanners to diagnose COVID-19

VANCOUVER, B.C. - UBC researchers have developed a portable handheld ultrasound scanner that should help accelerate COVID-19...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The Canadian Medical Association says the federal government needs to address “appalling conditions” in a number of long-term care homes across the country.

The association issued a call on Thursday for immediate action by the federal government in coordination with provinces, who have jurisdiction over long-term care.

“I think it’s really important to understand … the standards of care should be uniform across the country,” said CMA president, Dr. Sandy Buchman.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Long-term care has been underlooked for too long in health care, he said.

“It’s been clearly chronically underfunded compared to the acute care system, and even that’s been underfunded,” he said.

Earlier this week, scathing documents by the Canadian military cited examples of alleged neglect, abuse and unsanitary conditions in five Ontario homes.

Story continues below advertisement

After Global News first reported on the concerns Tuesday, the Ontario government released a report summarizing the military’s findings, which the province said it had received from the federal government over the weekend.

We broke the story about an internal military letter where troops detailed allegations of abuse & neglect in ON LTC homes.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleGoFundMe created for the family of a truck driver killed in crash

More Articles Like This

Destination BC provides funding to support Tourism Sector during COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - As part of a boost to tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, Destination B.C. is funding $400,000 to B.C.'s Tourism Sector. Destination B.C....
Read more

Northern Health to receive ultrasound scanners to diagnose COVID-19

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - UBC researchers have developed a portable handheld ultrasound scanner that should help accelerate COVID-19 diagnosis in rural areas like...
Read more

London, Ont., mayor strongly against ‘regional reopening’ idea

Health Global News - 0
While the mayor of Brockton is suggesting a “regional reopening” model for areas of the province less hard hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic,...
Read more

Liberal MPs push for federal long-term care standards amid COVID-19 crisis

Health Global News - 0
OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau is being pressured by some of his own Liberal backbenchers to implement enforceable national standards for the operation of long-term...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv