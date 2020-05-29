ottawa-needs-to-address-long-term-care-crisis-via-funding,-national-standards:-doctors

The Canadian Medical Association says the federal government needs to address “appalling conditions” in a number of long-term care homes across the country.

The association issued a call on Thursday for immediate action by the federal government in coordination with provinces, who have jurisdiction over long-term care.

“I think it’s really important to understand … the standards of care should be uniform across the country,” said CMA president, Dr. Sandy Buchman.

Long-term care has been underlooked for too long in health care, he said.

“It’s been clearly chronically underfunded compared to the acute care system, and even that’s been underfunded,” he said.

Earlier this week, scathing documents by the Canadian military cited examples of alleged neglect, abuse and unsanitary conditions in five Ontario homes.

After Global News first reported on the concerns Tuesday, the Ontario government released a report summarizing the military’s findings, which the province said it had received from the federal government over the weekend.

We broke the story about an internal military letter where troops detailed allegations of abuse & neglect in ON LTC homes.

